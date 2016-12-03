Naveen Patnaik 2nd Visit to Delhi Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik 2nd Visit to Delhi Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Bhubaneswar,(23/04/2017):Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to leave on a five-day visit to the nati See more details
Minister Writes allot more racks to JSPL Majhi, Odisha Transport Minister writes to Rail Minister to allot more rail racks to JSPL Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Bhubaneswar,(22/04/2017):State commerce and transport minister Ramesh Majh See more details
IG Holds Crime Meeting with SsP IG.Thakur Holds Crime Control Criminal Review Meet in 5 Police Districts. Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Berhampur,(22/04/2017):Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Amitabh Thakur conducted a See more details
Three mining blocks to be auctioned Three mining blocks in Odisha to be auctioned by May Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Bhubaneswar,(21/04/2017):Odisha Mines Minister Prafulla Mallick today informed that auction of three mining blo See more details
Major IAS reshuffle in Odisha Major administrative reshuffle in Odisha Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Bhubaneswar,(21/04/2017):In a major administrative reshuffle, Odisha Government today transferred 16 IAS and 2 OAS office See more details
Ghadai Demands Hospital for Nagada Ghadai Demands Hospital FOR Nagada People Report;Akshya Rout,Odishabarta Jajpur,(21/04/2017):Former Odisha finance minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai has thanked the state government for addre See more details
Mamata meets Naveen Mamata meets Naveen Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Bhubaneswar (20 April 2017):West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee landed in Bhubaneswar on 18th of April. She meet up with her party members and MPs w See more details
NGT issues notice to Centre NGT issues notice to Centre, Odisha govt over KIMS’ forest land grab Pradip Pradhan,Convenor,Odisha RTI Posted;Odishabarta BHUBANESWAR,(21.04.2017):The National Green Tribunal (NGT) today See more details
Naveen,CM Odisha removes Red Beacon Naveen,CM Odisha removes Red Beacon Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Bhubaneswar,(19/04/2017):Hours after the Narendra Modi Government decided to ban the use of red beacons atop vehicles of dignitaries and See more details
'Now Power Outage alert SMS' "URJA MITRA" implementation gets special recognition from Center 'Now power outage alert through SMS' Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Bhubaneswar: 19.04.2017: Central Power Minister, PiyushGoyal ha See more details
One More Police Encounter in Ganjam Dreaded Criminal Mitu Injured; One More Police Encounter in Ganjam. Total Score Card is 20/30 as promised by Asish Singh,SP Report;Bureau,Odishabarta Ganjam,(20/04/2017):Dreaded criminal See more details
Photo of The Day
Interview
“SWACHHA BHARAT”- GOOD INITIATION BY SCHOOL STUDENTS