THREE MINING BLOCKS IN ODISHA TO BE AUCTIONED BY MAY > MAJHI, ODISHA TRANSPORT MINISTER WRITES TO RAIL MINISTER TO ALLOT MORE RAIL RACKS TO JSPL > ODISHA CM NAVEEN PATNAIK 2ND VISIT TO DELHI > IG.THAKUR HOLDS CRIME CONTROL CRIMINAL REVIEW MEET IN 5 POLICE DISTRICTS > ODISHABARTA.COM ENLISTED AS ONLINE DAILY ENGLISH NEWS PORTAL.> “ANUBHABA” MONTHLY ODIA NEWS MAGAZINE LAUNCHING SOON UNDER SAME BANNER